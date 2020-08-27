Casino boat stuck under bridge after Laura hit Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. — As Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana overnight, the winds appeared to push a riverboat casino into pillars supporting a bridge in Lake Charles.

Officials say they got reports that the Isle of Capri’s riverboat casino broke from its mooring and was stuck against the Interstate 10 bridge.

The bridge will stay closed until it can be inspected and repairs done.

Hurricane Laura’s eye passed directly over Lake Charles, where drone video shows roofs ripped off, exposing living rooms to the elements; trees downed and water overflowing the banks of coastal properties.

FEMA members say the damage is less than feared.

The Isle of Capri’s riverboat was the first Louisiana riverboat to gain approval to move to dry land. The company won approval in December of 2019, which was 18 months after the Louisiana Legislature allowed the possibility.

The riverboat was purchased in July of 1996. It has more than 11 hundred slot machines and 34 table games.

