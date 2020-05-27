T.S. Bertha makes landfall on South Carolina Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Bertha has developed just off the coast of South Carolina. This system became much more organized during the overnight and is now bringing tropical storm conditions to the South Carolina Coast. Heavy rain will extend into the Carolinas from Bertha.

Bertha made landfall around 9 AM CDT near Mount Pleasant, north of Charleston, SC. Bertha will continue northwest. By this afternoon it will likely become a depression and should fade away by early tomorrow morning. This is the second named storm of 2020 and is only the 5th time there have been two named storms before May 27th since the 1850s. The official start to the Hurricane Season is a handful of days away. This storm poses no threat to the Gulf.