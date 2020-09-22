Beta Now a Depression Moving Northeast Through East Texas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Beta made landfall late last night in Texas.

The storm will weaken and move very slowly northeast along the Texas Gulf Coast spreading heavy rain. The remnants of Beta will eventually move through Louisiana and Mississippi later this week, likely as a remnant low.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has already become the second most-active season on record with 23 named storms. With Beta coming ashore, there has now been nine U.S. landfalls. The last time that happened was way back in 1916.

In other tropical news, Paulette has come back from the dead. Paulette has regenerated into a tropical storm south of the Azores. Paulette is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it moves west then south.

The disturbance near Florida will meander near south Florida over the next few days. It has a low 10% chance of developing. This does not currently pose a threat to the Central Gulf Coast.

Teddy is moving north and will likely make landfall in Canada tomorrow.

Hurricane Season does not end until November 30. Make sure you stay up-to-date on the tropics.