Beta Approaches the Texas Coast, Paulette Regenerates into a Tropical Storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm BETA is approaching landfall near Port Lavaca, Texas with maximum winds near 45 mph.

The storm will weaken and move very slowly northeast along the Texas Gulf Coast spreading heavy rain. The remnants of Beta will eventiually move through Louisiana and Mississippi later this week.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has already become the second most-active season on record with 23 named storms. With Beta coming ashore, there has now been nine U.S. landfalls. The last time that happened was way back in 1916.

In other tropical news, Paulette has come back from the dead. Paulette has regenerated into a tropical storm south of the Azores. Paulette is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it moves west then south.





Hurricane Season does not end until November 30. Make sure you stay up-to-date on the tropics.