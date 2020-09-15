Bay St. Louis neighbors affected by storm surge from Sally

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm surge from Hurricane Sally engulfed parts of Central Avenue off of Highway 603 in Bay St. Louis on Tuesday, cutting off more than 100 homes.

Almost all of the homes won’t get water damage, because post Katrina mandates require homes to be built at least 18 feet above sea level.

Neighbors, who have not evacuated, parked their cars along the highway. They either walk through five feet of water or use a boat to get to their homes.

Low-lying areas are under a mandatory evacuation order in Hancock County. The storm shelter in Kiln, off of Highway 43, is also open.

