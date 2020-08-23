No local state of emergency declared right now, Baldwin County Commission special meeting Sunday on storm impact.

UPDATE: Baldwin County EMA director Zach Hood made a presentation to the commission. He said the outlook continues to look better for Baldwin County but they should also be prepared if the storm does not follow its projected path. Hood said they should be ready to act just in case.

Hood said right now, we do not see any indication or need for a local state of emergency. He said his biggest concern is in the Fort Morgan peninsula with flooding and the visitors there. There will be a travel advisory for Fort Morgan Road and the Fish River area, as there normally is during rain events. Hood said there are no recommendations to suspend any county services at this time.

Hood said they will continue to monitor both storms. He said they want to make sure that in the event they have to take further action, everything is in place to do so. No shelters will be open at this time but they are ready to open if need be. The meeting was generally to assess resources and make sure they are prepared in case things get worse.

Due to the probability of wind gusts, they will suspend COVID-19 testing at the PZK Center Monday in Robertsdale and they will re-evaluate later. A county spokesman said all other testing sites will remain open in Baldwin County.

ORIGINAL STORY: ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Baldwin County Commission meet at noon to discuss matters related to the tropical weather heading into the Gulf of Mexico. It will be at noon Sunday.

“The purpose is for the Baldwin County Commission to hear recommendations from Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood and take any action necessary relative to the storms,” wrote county spokesperson Sherry-Lea Bloodworth Botop. It is unclear what action will be taken if any Sunday.