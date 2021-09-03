Another Gulf Disturbance, Coastal impacts possible next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is the last thing you want to hear, but we are closely monitoring an area of low pressure over the Yucatan Peninsula.

This system currently designated Invest 91L is expected to drift into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend then head north. Wind shear will keep this system in check through the weekend, but some development is possible after Labor Day.





Currently, it is too early to determine the exact track of this disturbance or any impacts it will have on our part of the coast. You should enjoy the weekend, but keep checking in with the latest updates. At the very least, we could experience some higher rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday.