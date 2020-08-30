ACTIVE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nana Develops in the Caribbean; Not a Threat to the Gulf

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are seeing plenty of activity in the tropics as we near the official peak of hurricane season. The newest bit of news is that Nana has developed in the Atlantic. It is the earliest N named storm on record.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 has developed to become Tropical Storm Nana. It is in the Caribbean just south of Jamaica. It will continue moving west while likely strengthening. It is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall near Belize on Thursday. It will continue moving west. It will not pose a threat to the Gulf.

Tropical Depression 15 continues moving away from the United States. This system is no longer forecast to become a tropical storm as it battles wind shear, but there’s still a small possibility it could at some point today. Either way, it will continue to move away from the U.S.

The next disturbance is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa and has a low chance for development at this time.

