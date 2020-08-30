ACTIVE TROPICS: Tracking several disturbances

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are seeing plenty of activity in the tropics as we near the official peak of hurricane season. We are tracking four disturbances in the tropics and here is the latest information.

The first area (pictured below) is currently located in NE Florida and has a high chance for development. A tropical depression is likely to form by midweek, but this is forecast to move parallel to the SE coast and then northeast or east-northeast away from land.

The second area (pictured below) we are watching is in the eastern Caribbean Sea just west of the Windward Islands and has a high chance for development. This has shown more organization today and is likely to become a depression in the next day or two as the system moves west.

The next two disturbances (pictured below) are both just off the coast of Africa and have low chances for development both within two and five days.