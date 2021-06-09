MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another hurricane season is here, and the News 5 First Alert Storm Team is getting the Gulf Coast ready with the 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

With anxiety and fatigue levels still running high from the record 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, preparing for what will likely be another active season may go overlooked or forgotten. This guide will help you as you and your family make plans for the summer.

In this year’s guide, you will find a checklist with things you should do now ahead of the most active part of the season. We have updated the list of hurricane shelters to include all coastal counties. Remember…a public hurricane shelter should be your last resort during a storm.

We have also included important lessons learned from the 2020 Hurricane Season and what it all means as we look ahead to this year.

Be sure to trust the News 5 First Alert Storm Team this hurricane season. We will be with you every step of the way when dangerous weather threatens the Gulf Coast.