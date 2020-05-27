1887, 1908, 1951, 2012, and 2020: The only years since 1851 with two named storms in Atlantic before May 27

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Bertha formed off the coast of the Carolinas making it the second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The only years since 1851 with two named storms in the Atlantic before May 27 are 1887, 1908, 1951, 2012, and now 2020.

Jack Cullen with the National Weather Service in Mobile explains, “This should get everyone’s attention hopefully to start them thinking. Even though here we are almost hurricane season, June 1 is next Monday, so hurricane season is upon us now. It started a little early which in the last few years it’s tended to start a little early.”

He goes on to say that with June 1 rapidly approaching, you should already be prepared for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.

