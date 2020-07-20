Zappos to sell single shoes, mixed sizes

(CNN) – If your foot sizes don’t match, you can now buy a pair of shoes in two different sizes on Zappos.com.

It’s also a help for people with prosthetics.

The online retailer says there’s a growing demand for single shoes and mixed sizes.

Zappos will offer the option to buy a single shoe or a mixed size pair from six brands during its initial test period.

They will be available starting Tuesday in all sizes and widths, from toddler to adult.

Zappos, which is owned by Amazon, says its the first of its kind digital offering.

