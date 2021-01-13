YouTube suspends Trump’s channel, removes videos

HONG KONG (AP) – YouTube has suspended U.S. President Donald Trump’s channel for at least a week amid concerns around “ongoing potential for violence,” making it the latest platform to limit the president’s online activities.

The Google-owned platform removed content that was uploaded on January 12 from the Donald J. Trump channel for inciting violence, although it was not immediately clear which videos in question were in violation. The move to curtail Trump comes after a mob of his supporters, urged on by his rhetoric, stormed the Capitol last week trying to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win. YouTube said that the channel had its “1st strike”, adding it indefinitely disabled comments on the channel.