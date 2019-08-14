Youth dove hunts offered in Alabama, giving gateway to outdoors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Registration begins August 19 to sign up your young hunter to dove hunt in Alabama.

The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) is hosting a number of hunts this fall to help young hunters navigate the outdoors world.

Young participants will receive a basic training class in outdoor safety before the hunt, and be assisted by WFF personnel.

How it works:

Hunters must be 15-years old to sign-up

Must also be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old

The Adult must have a valid state hunting license, Harvest Information Program (HIP) stamp, and a Conservation ID number

All hunters are encouraged to wear eye protection and earplugs.

The hunts are being hosted all over the state starting on September 7, 2019. Four hunts are being hosted in Baldwin County. To see when and where a hunt is happening near you, click here.