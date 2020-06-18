Younger Floridians are testing positive for coronavirus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Officials say that in parts of Florida, people under the age of 35 are testing positive for the coronavirus at a higher rate since the pandemic began, contributing to a recent surge in the number of cases in the state. Because of this, some mayors are considering tightening restrictions on places where younger folks gather – namely, bars and restaurants. According to the COVID Tracking Project, as of Wednesday morning, Florida has reported more than 80,000 positive tests out of more than 1.4 million tests conducted, giving a positivity rate of 5.5%. But the number of positive tests has been ticking up in recent days, causing alarm for officials.
