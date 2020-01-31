U.S. Marshal, sheriff describe capture of man who faked suicide to avoid child rape charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A Moss Point army veteran and most wanted fugitive on the run for more than a year, is now in custody. Hours after U.S. Marshals added ‘Jacob Scott’ to their “15 most wanted” list, they arrested him in Oklahoma.

Scott had been on the run since July 2018 after being accused of faking his suicide death just to avoid child rape charges. He was recently posted on the fugitive Most Wanted List; 24 hours later, a tip led them to an RV park in Oklahoma.

The nationwide search for the Mississippi army veteran finally came to an end. And one that is still hard to process.

“Any time anyone who creates this kind of elaborate scheme to prolong officers off their track is someone we feel is a big priority,” said Jeremy Stilwell, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

In July 2018, Scott was scheduled to appear at a court hearing when a gun and suicide note was found aboard his boat in Orange Beach. Crews searched the water for a week, but no remains were ever found.

“We didn’t believe day one that he’d committed suicide, and so we continued following what leads we had,” said Sheriff Mike Ezell with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals added Scott to their 15 most wanted fugitive list. Hours later a tipster called the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma to say a man fitting the description of Jacob Scott was staying in an RV park. He was going by the name “Luke” at the time of his arrest.

“They were able to go out and identify the RV. They attempted to call out and after a few call-outs, he did come out of the RV. Initially, he would not reveal his name to us, but once we confronted him with his tattoos, he decided to tell us he was Jacob Scott from Mississippi,” Stilwell said.

It’s unclear how soon Scott will return to Mississippi. News 5’s Amber Grigley was told on Thursday afternoon Scott would have to go before a judge in Oklahoma before they can bring him to the state.

