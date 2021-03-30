You decide: Public hearing brings out opinions on both sides of Plant Barry coal ash pond

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management hosted a public hearing about Plant Barry’s coal ash permit. WKRG News 5 is looking at both sides of the argument.

The federal government passed legislation in 2015, which ended the practice of using coal ash ponds. Now, Alabama Power has two options. The company can either cap the coal ash in place, or transport it to a landfill.

The proposal on the table includes reducing Plant Barry’s footprint from 600 down to 300 acres. It adds a secondary 22-foot dyke, and a scientifically engineered top, capping the coal ash in place.

Due to COVID-19, people wanting to give their opinion entered the room for the meeting one at a time. Alabama Mining Association President Patrick Cagle said, “There are risks associated with both options. Closing it in place has its risks, and we’re confident that the risk of closing it in place are much lower than moving it.”

Cade Kistler with the Mobile Baykeeper said, “We know the ash pond is causing significant pollution of the groundwater. Levels of arsenic in monitoring wells at the site are several times higher than the groundwater protection standards.” WKRG News 5’s Peter Albrecht previously investigated the coal ash pond at Plant Barry with the Mobile Baykeeper.

Alabama Power can either cap the coal ash in place, or take it somewhere else to be disposed of. Capping it in place is a much less costly measure. The company sites a recent study showing about two-thirds of coal ash ponds across the country are being capped in place.

One woman against capping the coal ash said, “We the citizens demand clean energy from renewable resources like wind, solar, and hydropower. This will create well paying jobs and a healthy and safe future for this generation and all generations to come.”

Another woman said, “The main concern I have right now is that it’s already leaking. We know that there are contaminants being leaked into our groundwater, and what are the, considering the long term impacts back to our ecosystem.”

Cagle said, “We’re confident that EPA and ADEM have followed the rules in place. This permit is protective of public health and the environment, and at this point to go and change, to move the goal-post to say this is what you have to do, here’s the process, these rules have been in development for almost 10 years. To move the goal-post now would be very costly for Alabama power. It would also send a bad message to the entire business community.”

People who were unable to attend the meeting can submit their comments in writing. CLICK HERE for information on how to submit a comment.

WKRG News 5 reached out to Alabama Power about the meeting. The company sent a statement that says, “Tonight’s ADEM meeting is a normal part of the permitting process and Alabama Power supports this process for continued public engagement.”