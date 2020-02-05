Yard sale to benefit family after home burns down

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) – A family who lost everything in a house fire is in need of your help.

The fire tore through the home in Stapleton in early January while the owners were not home. Luckily, there were no injuries, but the family is asking for the community’s help to move forward.

A community yard sale will take place on Feb. 8 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

LATEST STORIES