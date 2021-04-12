WW2 veteran celebrated Monday on his 100th birthday

MT. VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a welcoming sound for Robert Sterling who hasn’t seen many friends since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Sterling.

On Monday afternoon Patriot Guard Riders, fellow Buffalo Soldiers, and other military members showed their support for Sterling at his home in Mt. Vernon. They also helped him celebrate his 100th birthday by driving by his home, honking, and waving as he watched from his front yard.

“I’m just happy to be alive to witness this beautiful day,” said his daughter, Ruby Sterling Waters.

Sterling is a WW2 veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1942-1946.

“He served in the South Pacific, Okinawa, Guam and Manila,” his daughter continued.

Sterling served in the 92nd Infantry Division. He was the center of attention Monday afternoon and for good reason.

“We’re doing something that none of these guys, including myself, never thought we’d see. When somebody goes off to war it’s a 50/50 chance you may come back,” said Eddie Irby, Jr. who helped organize the event. “Buffalo Soldiers was an army of its own. They took care of the medicine, transportation, the food, the ammo, everything, but they never got the credit for it,” he continued.

Sterling was a Buffalo Soldier and was thanked for his years of service in a special way.

“It makes me feel like I’m somebody,” he said.

