Worth Watching: Medieval Sword Fighting

Moscow (CBS) — The clash of sword hitting shield rung out as the World Medieval Fighting Championship’s Donjon Cup took place in Moscow on Sunday (February 23).

More than 30 fighters from countries including Russia, Poland, Slovakia, and the UK took it in turns to enter the ring in full suits of medieval armor and compete in the tournament.

Competitor Vikenty Zagorodev said in contrast to other combat sports like wrestling or boxing, competitors fought in up to 44 pounds of armor.

The event is held in several knock-out rounds with the winner going home with the title of Donjon Cup International Champion of Knights.

Both men and women took to the ring to battle it out. Competitor Oksana Ergina, who had traveled from the northern city of Archangelsk, said she took up the sport after her daughter got involved with it.

The event was timed to coincide with Russia’s Day of the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a national holiday honoring the country’s military achievements and veterans.