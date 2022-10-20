MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The persistent dry weather has lead to a worsening of the ongoing drought. These conditions are forecast to continue through the winter months.
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), released an update to their drought outlook for the winter. Unfortunately, the expected La Niña pattern is expected to yield drier-than-normal conditions. The drought over the Southeast U.S. is expected to either hold steady or worsen.
The drought on the Gulf Coast is getting worse. Parts of Mobile and Baldwin Counties are now in a D2 SEVERE DROUGHT. This includes Mobile, Daphne, Fairhope, and Robertsdale. The D1 MODERATE DROUGHT has been expanded east into all of Northwest Florida.
An update to the drought monitor is released every Thursday.
DROUGHT LEVELS
- D0 – ABNORMALLY DRY: Going into a drought – short-term dryness will occur effecting planting and growth of crops or pastures. Coming out of a drought -pastures and crops are not fully recovered, water deficits will still linger.
- D1 – MODERATE DROUGHT: Damage to crops and pastures remains. Water shortages develop becoming imminent for streams, reservoirs, or well low. Voluntary restrictions of water-use will be requested.
- D2 – SEVERE DROUGHT: The loss of crops or pastures are likely. Water shortages and water restrictions will be imposed.
- D3 – EXTREME DROUGHT: Major crop and pasture losses. With widespread water shortages and restrictions.
- D4 – EXCEPTIONAL DROUGHT: Widespread crop and pasture losses. Exceptional shortages of water in reservoirs, streams, and wells creating emergencies.