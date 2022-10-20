MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The persistent dry weather has lead to a worsening of the ongoing drought. These conditions are forecast to continue through the winter months.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), released an update to their drought outlook for the winter. Unfortunately, the expected La Niña pattern is expected to yield drier-than-normal conditions. The drought over the Southeast U.S. is expected to either hold steady or worsen.

The drought on the Gulf Coast is getting worse. Parts of Mobile and Baldwin Counties are now in a D2 SEVERE DROUGHT. This includes Mobile, Daphne, Fairhope, and Robertsdale. The D1 MODERATE DROUGHT has been expanded east into all of Northwest Florida.

An update to the drought monitor is released every Thursday.

DROUGHT LEVELS