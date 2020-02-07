World’s largest Mardi Gras tree lighting in Downtown Mobile

Mobile, Ala. (WRKG) — On Thursday, February 6, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson kicked off the 2020 Mardi Gras season by lighting the newly installed Mardi Gras tree in downtown.

Even though it was a little chilly out, a lot of people showed up. Everyone was really excited for the inaugural lighting of the world’s largest Mardi Gras tree.

A second line kicked off the celebration. People of all ages gathered together watching as Mayor Sandy Stimpson read a proclamation officially allowing other cities, especially New Orleans, to join in on Mardi Gras festivities.

News 5 spoke with two friends who are some of Mardi Gras biggest little fans. They said their parents surprised them with getting to go to the tree lighting. Abby Newman and Maddie Sumrall said, “We just came from school on the bus, well I did, and she came home later, and we just found out that we were going somewhere.”

The girls said they love Mardi Gras and their favorite parts are the parades, and of course moon pies.

News 5 also spoke with the designer of the tree’s topper who said the design is based on the City’s new official Mardi Gras design. Kristin Poole said, “It wasn’t too difficult, we just took the design, I drew it out on wood, and we attached all the lights to it, painted it, and called it a day, brought it to the city and they put it on top of the tree.”

Mayor Stimpson said next year we can expect to see even more decorations on the tree. Poole told us she hopes to incorporate lit ornaments and get more local artists involved.

The first Mardi Gras parade of the season in Downtown Mobile will take place on Friday, February 7.

