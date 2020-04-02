World Health Organization says more than 95% of deaths in Europe have been over 60

GENEVA (AP) – More than 95% of those who have died of coronavirus in Europe have been over 60 but young people should not be complacent. That’s from the head of the World Health Organization’s office in Europe. Dr. Hans Kluge said Thursday that age is not the only risk factor for getting a severe case of the virus that has put billions under lockdown and upended the world economy. He told an online news conference that “young people are not invincible.” The U.N. health agency says 10% to 15% of people under 50 with the disease have moderate or severe cases.

