Workers free stuck container ship from Suez Canal

UPDATE (7:35 am) -- The homeowner says her pet woke her up this morning to find smoke throughout the house. The smoke was coming from the laundry room. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are responding to a house fire on Mandrell Street. The call came in just before 7 am. Right now, we aren't sure if anyone is inside the home.