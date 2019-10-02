Work on Palafox Street expected to be done within the next six weeks

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- There’s a lot of construction work going on in downtown Pensacola for Gulf Power’s Downtown Modernization Project. Gulf Power officials say work on the Palafox portion should be done within the next six weeks. Crews are working on Palafox Street from Romana to Garden from 10pm to 10am Sunday through Wednesday. This work is meant to upgrade the energy grid network. Luna Zeep is a barber at Barber and Fine Goods which is right next to the construction.

“With all the construction they get super upset about the parking,” Zeep said. “The parking is not good down here at all, so this does not help.”

It’s a five year $86 million dollar project that will deliver energy to homes and businesses in the area. Officials with Gulf Power say they spoke with the downtown improvement board to figure out the best times for the construction so it won’t negatively affect businesses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories