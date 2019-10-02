Work on Palafox Street expected to be done within the next six weeks

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- There’s a lot of construction work going on in downtown Pensacola for Gulf Power’s Downtown Modernization Project. Gulf Power officials say work on the Palafox portion should be done within the next six weeks. Crews are working on Palafox Street from Romana to Garden from 10pm to 10am Sunday through Wednesday. This work is meant to upgrade the energy grid network. Luna Zeep is a barber at Barber and Fine Goods which is right next to the construction.

“With all the construction they get super upset about the parking,” Zeep said. “The parking is not good down here at all, so this does not help.”

It’s a five year $86 million dollar project that will deliver energy to homes and businesses in the area. Officials with Gulf Power say they spoke with the downtown improvement board to figure out the best times for the construction so it won’t negatively affect businesses.