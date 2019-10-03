Women survive fiery crash, one transported to University Hospital

GONZALEZ, Fla. (WKRG) — Two women have been seriously hurt following a car crash in Escambia County, Florida.

It happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in Gonzalez, just north of Pensacola. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the car ran off the road and hit a tree. Paige Roberts was driving the car, her passenger was Ashlynne Goins.

Roberts was life-flighted for treatment. Goins was taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital. She was later transported to University Hospital in Mobile for treatment. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

LATEST POSTS: