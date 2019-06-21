Women credited with saving lives during Perdido Key fire

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Half a dozen women who work at Flora-Bama and the Waffle House nearby are credited with saving lives before the fire department arrived to a massive fire at Key Harbour Condos Wednesday morning.

Before first responders could get there, Flora-Bama employees Robin Lusk and Janice Curtis were first on scene. After work, they were eating at Waffle House across the street.

“We saw a blaze go up..some flames..and we both said fire at the same time,” Lusk said. “Without telling each other anything we both got in the cars and headed to that scene.”

They along with several women working at Waffle House rushed over to help.

“Girl power!” Curtis said. “Definitely girl power,” Lusk said. “I think it was just a coincidence that was all that was here but it didn’t stop any of them..I’ll say that..so when they saw we’re the weaker sex, yeah..”

Fighting flames, they all started pounding their fists on doors at 4 a.m. saving dozens of lives and helping people with their animals at Key Harbour and Pescador Landing.

“Your heart breaks for them because their worlds have forever changed,” Lusk said.

There were 26 condos and a house destroyed. Everyone is okay and many say it’s these women who are the true heroes.

“I don’t feel like a hero,” Curtis said. “I’d hope someone would beat on my door if my house was on fire you know. I just did what I’d want someone to do for me and I didn’t really think about it.”

“Yeah paying it forward,” Lusk said. “That’s the way I look at that.”

The American Red Cross is helping the families and many are staying in hotels until they can get back on their feet.