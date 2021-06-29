Woman who smashed police window arrested again, back in jail on different charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tia Pugh, who was convicted of a federal crime in May for her actions during Mobile’s George Floyd protests, was arrested June 12 for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, among other charges, according to the City of Mobile.

City documents state Pugh was “rolling around on the ground” and was acting disorderly by “yelling at people and causing public alarm and inconvenience.”

This happened while she was awaiting federal sentencing. Her attorney tells us a federal judge then ordered Pugh to follow a curfew and wear an ankle monitor.

While the federal charges have been the ones in the headlines – Pugh was also originally charged with two misdemeanors related to the protests: inciting a riot and criminal mischief.

Representatives for the city filed for a motion to revoke Pugh’s bond on those charges because “a mandatory condition of the defendant’s bonds is that she not be charged with any local, state or federal offenses.”