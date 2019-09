PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle in Pensacola Monday evening.

The woman was hit near the intersection of Beverly Parkway and Chimes Way. She died at the hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol says a car was traveling on Beverly Parkway and changed lanes when a woman darted out into the street. It happened around 7:51 p.m.

The driver, who was a man, stayed on the and was cooperative.