PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- A woman from Milton has been arrested after police say she didn't stop when they activated blue lights then a K9 found equipment used to inject heroin inside a Mary Kay bag in the Toyota Tacoma she was driving.

The Pensacola Police Department received a call Sunday night about Brittany Smith, 28, having an active warrant. Smith has a warrant from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear for a felony offense.