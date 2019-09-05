Woman shoots intruder in a home near Daphne

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 44-year-old woman is hospitalized after being shot Thursday morning in a home near Daphne.

The homeowner on Collier Loop Road was in the bathtub when her children heard a commotion in the front of the house. “So they go back and tell the mother that someone is in the house. They don’t know who it is and they should not be in the house,” says Baldwin County Sheriff’s Captain Clint Cadenhead.

That led to a confrontation between the homeowner and a woman she knew, who used to live there. “She commands the person to get out of the house. They don’t leave. She ends up getting a firearm out of the bedside table and again telling the person to leave and the information we have the person that got shot may have reached for the gun.”

The intruder was shot once in the abdomen with a .38 caliber handgun.

“It’s very concerning, you have to watch every step.” Neighbor Merilyn Pierce had no idea what was going on until investigators knocked on her door. “They said there had been a shooting two houses down and one had been flown to the hospital, another in custody, for us not to worry.”

The homeowner is shaken up but was not injured and is co-operating with investigators. “She says she’s never shot anyone, that’s what she told us,” says Cadenhead.

The names of those involved have not been released nor has the condition of the woman that was shot.

It will be up to a Baldwin County Grand Jury to decide if anyone will face charges.