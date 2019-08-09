UPDATE: Missing Biloxi woman found safe

UPDATE (8:35 p.m.) — Biloxi Police say Robyn Michelle Forbes-Voss has been found safe.

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing woman, Robyn Michelle Forbes-Voss.

According to Biloxi Police, Forbes-Voss went to a Doctor’s appointment at the Biloxi Veterans Affairs at 1:30 pm, August 8. She would have been expected to be walking west on Pass Road. Forbes-Voss left her Doctor’s appointment and has not been seen since. Forbes-Voss is 5 feet 03 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has shoulder-length brown hair, and green eyes. Forbes-Voss also has a tribal band tattoo on her upper right arm.

Police say Forbes-Voss does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

The Biloxi Police Department requests that anyone with information to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, or Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us. Callers can remain anonymous.