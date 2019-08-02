Woman pleads guilty to assault charges, accused of throwing drink at Florida congressman

RENO, Nev. (WKRG) -- Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are calling average citizens heroes after they jumped into action to help save the life of a motorcycle rider. The biker and a passenger were in a crash. The biker was trapped under an SUV after rear-ending it.

The rescue was all caught on a trooper's body camera. You can hear the effort in their voices as the group lifts the truck off the biker. After pulling the biker out from under the vehicle, the trooper yells "put it down, put it down," then tells the motorcycle rider, "don't move, don't move, stay right there." The trooper radios to dispatch, "we lifted the car and got him out." Meantime bystanders say the woman who was riding on the back of the bike is okay.