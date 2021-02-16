Woman places face masks on her fence for anyone in the community in need

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) — A Massachusetts woman is making certain her neighbors have access to face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All day, people stopped by Lori Hadlock’s home at 1095 Pleasant Street to get one of the many different face masks that she had created. Lori began sewing together these necessary wearables almost one year ago when Americans became familiar with the term, “coronavirus.”

Lori has made thousands of these masks, but no two are the same.

“Because everyone’s different, different styles. Makes everybody happy,” Lori said.

Once Lori finishes making a face mask, she places it outside on the fence for someone to come by and pick it up.

Townspeople have responded to her generosity by giving donations, allowing her to purchase the material for these many masks that she’s labored over since last March.

“Donations. A lot of people have left material on our front porch. That helps a lot,” Lori said.

Nothing makes her happier than having a neighbor or someone from outside the area come by and pick up a face mask hanging on the fence. Lori Hadlock has made a name for herself as a person who cares and will do all she can to help during the COVID-19 crisis.