ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash in Escambia County. According to an FHP report, the crash happened Friday night around 8:30 near the intersection of East Texar Drive and N. Tarragona Street. A 42-year-old woman was driving a pickup truck when she struck the victim, a 48-year-old woman. The driver said she did not see the woman in the street. The pedestrian was taken to Baptist Hospital where she died from her injuries. Police have not yet identified the driver or the victim but both live in Pensacola. The investigation is ongoing.
Woman killed in Friday night crash in Escambia County, Florida
