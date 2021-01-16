Woman killed in Friday night crash in Escambia County, Florida

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash in Escambia County. According to an FHP report, the crash happened Friday night around 8:30 near the intersection of East Texar Drive and N. Tarragona Street. A 42-year-old woman was driving a pickup truck when she struck the victim, a 48-year-old woman. The driver said she did not see the woman in the street. The pedestrian was taken to Baptist Hospital where she died from her injuries. Police have not yet identified the driver or the victim but both live in Pensacola. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories