Woman killed in Friday night crash in Escambia County, Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Family and friends are planning a march today to honor the life of a young father shot to death in Mobile. Jamir Hannah was killed in August at the Avalon Plaza Apartments in Mobile.

The family plans a walk today at 3600 Michael Boulevard at 11 am. The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to start a scholarship for athletes attending ASU. Family members describe 25-year-old Jamir Isaiah Kholil Hannah as a kind, bright young man who was motivated to provide for his family. Family members say they want to see justice in this case. Tadarian Dale was arrested and charged with murder in this incident.