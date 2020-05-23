Woman killed, boyfriend arrested following a domestic dispute

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – One woman is dead and her boyfriend has been arrested following a domestic dispute.
According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office:
On Friday, May 22, 2020, at 9:10 p.m., Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Services Division received a report of a domestic dispute in the 9000 block of Cottage Hill Rd. in Bay Minette. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered the victim, Candise Marie Kleinatland 35, inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted life saving measures, but Kleinatland expired on the scene. Kleinatland’s live-in boyfriend, Elzie Rufus Joiner 39 was taken into custody on the scene after admitting to Deputies he shot Kleinatland.
A 12 year old was inside the residence when the shooting occurred but was unharmed.
Joiner was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center and charged with the following charges:
Murder
Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling or vehicle
Reckless endangerment
Alias writ of arrest warrant
Joiner has no bond at this time.
This appears to be a domestic violence related murder.
