Woman killed after hitting tractor-trailer in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY (WKRG) – A Coden woman died on Tuesday after crashing into a tractor-trailer, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Officials said the two-vehicle crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

30-year-old Marilyn Louise Haynie was fatally injured when the 2017 Nissan Versa she was driving struck the rear of a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer on the westbound side of I-10 near Mississippi state line in Mobile County.

Haynie succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.