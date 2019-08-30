Woman killed after being thrown from vehicle into Mobile Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was killed when she was thrown from a vehicle into Mobile Bay after an accident on the Bayway.

The accident happened at about 5:30 a.m. Friday near the 35-mile marker on the eastbound Bayway. The woman’s car was stalled off the inside lane when it was struck by a commercial truck.

A search boat recovered her body not long after the accident.

The truck caught on fire after colliding with the vehicle. The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital.

Crews were still working the scene as of 8:30 a.m., and they are expected to continue to work to clear the scene for the next hour. ALDOT is sending an inspector to inspect the bridge for damage.

The bridge was shut down as crews worked the scene. Traffic was diverted to the Causeway and was backed up past Broad Street.

“If you can delay travel another hour do so, if you’re stuck in it bear with us,” Lt. Joe Piggott of ALEA said.