Woman fatally hit by car on Schillinger Road, say ALEA troopers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman, who will remain unidentified at the time, was fatally hit by a car on Schillinger Road near Bermuda Drive Saturday.
The full press release is below:
At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, ALEA Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Schillinger Road near Bermuda Drive in Mobile County. An unidentified female was struck in the roadway by a 2017 Hyundai Accent, driven by Madalyn G Schaffer, 20, of Eight Mile. The unidentified female was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact investigators at 251-660-2300. No further information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
###
*NOTE: An update will be sent out once identification has been made and the next of kin has been notified.
