Woman faces federal charges after allegedly smashing a police car during protests in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Federal charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly smashed a Mobile police officer’s cruiser during a protest in Downtown Mobile. Tia Pugh has been charged with obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement. Pugh will make her initial appearance in court this morning at 10:30 am.
The crime happened May 31st during protests in Mobile. Crowds were protesting the police death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Pugh’s fiancee, William Baucom, was also arrested.
Read more about Pugh’s initial arrest here.
