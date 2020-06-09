Woman faces federal charges after allegedly smashing a police car during protests in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Federal charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly smashed a Mobile police officer’s cruiser during a protest in Downtown Mobile. Tia Pugh has been charged with obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement. Pugh will make her initial appearance in court this morning at 10:30 am.

The crime happened May 31st during protests in Mobile. Crowds were protesting the police death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Pugh’s fiancee, William Baucom, was also arrested.

