Woman faces federal charges after allegedly smashing a police car during protests in Mobile

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Federal charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly smashed a Mobile police officer’s cruiser during a protest in Downtown Mobile. Tia Pugh has been charged with obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement. Pugh will make her initial appearance in court this morning at 10:30 am.

The crime happened May 31st during protests in Mobile. Crowds were protesting the police death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Pugh’s fiancee, William Baucom, was also arrested.

Read more about Pugh’s initial arrest here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories