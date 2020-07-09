PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman died after being hit by a car in Pensacola Wednesday evening.
Florida Highway Patrol said a man driving a sedan hit a woman crossing the street near the intersection of Miller and Park Streets. The 63-year-old woman, who has not been identified, died from her injuries. It happened around 5:50 p.m.
LATEST POSTS:
- Passing storms expected Thursday, Warming trend leading into the weekend
- Woman dies trying to cross the street in Pensacola
- Teardrop-shaped tents provide unique camping experience
- This dog delivers!
- Caught on camera: Man catches falling toddler