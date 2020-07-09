Woman dies trying to cross the street in Pensacola

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It's now been one week since governor Kay Ivy extended the states safer at home order, and now some of the nation's top doctors are coming out in support of governor's making mask mandatory. Alabama currently does not have a state-wide mask mandate.

"Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris have made their message clear that Alabamians should wear a mask, practice social distancing and exercise personal responsibility in all things as we work to combat this virus. She has been consistent from the beginning – this virus should be taken seriously. The governor has prescribed our state measures; now it’s time for each region to do their part as well. Each area is unique and is working with their own set of data specific to their town or city, which is why the governor supports the decisions of local governments or businesses to require masks to be worn," Gina Maiola, press secretary said.