Woman dies trying to cross the street in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman died after being hit by a car in Pensacola Wednesday evening.
Florida Highway Patrol said a man driving a sedan hit a woman crossing the street near the intersection of Miller and Park Streets. The 63-year-old woman, who has not been identified, died from her injuries. It happened around 5:50 p.m.

