OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A 25 year old woman is dead after deputies say she fell from a fourth floor balcony at the Holiday Inn Resort on Miracle Strip Parkway.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. The woman fell onto the concrete pool deck below. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The woman’s name has not yet been released as deputies work to contact family members.