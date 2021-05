PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace woman has been charged with manslaughter after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Highway 90 near Airway Drive.

According to The Florida Highway Patrol, a silver sedan was traveling east on U.S. Highway 90, when it when the driver traveled into the shoulder and struck a pedestrian.

Troopers say the 42-year-old pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail.