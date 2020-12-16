MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a woman connected to two robberies. 29-year-old Randi Hardy has been connected to a robbery on December 8th at the Chevron on South Sage Avenue. Investigators say Hardy walked into the station with a gun and demanded money from the register.

One week later, police say Hardy walked into the CEFCO convenience store on Schilling Road South, again entering the store with a gun and demanding money. She ran out with money and cigarettes. Hardy has been taken into custody and has been charged with five counts of first-degree robbery.

