Woman arrested, accused of hitting an elderly man in the head with a hammer

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman is facing aggravated battery charges following an attack in Pace. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department, an initial witness reported a suspicious person wearing all black. The suspect was walking through backyards along homes on Wilkes Street. A second witness called police, saying the suspect entered a home. Deputies say Megan Mayo walked into the home and hit an elderly man in the head with a hammer. When someone else in the home confronted Mayo, she left. Deputies arrested Mayo at the end of the street. Mayo has been charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and trespassing. Mayo is being held on a $100,000 bond.
