Woman arrested, accused of exploiting an elderly woman in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — A 28-year-old woman has been arrested, accused of financial exploitation of the elderly. Baldwin County deputies say Kristen Clarke is a caregiver for a woman in Lillian, and took the victim to cash her stimulus check. Clarke allegedly kept all or part of the money.
