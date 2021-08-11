Woman and son missed “by inches” as stray bullets riddle Theodore home

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, and Brenda Fadoul was asleep on her couch.

“I started hearing boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. Then there were just lights flashing through here, it felt like fireworks,” she said.

Investigators say a group drove into the Clairborne Arms Apartments and started shooting at someone inside the complex. No one was hurt. But Fadoul and her son – almost were.

“He would not be here today had he not been going to the bathroom and stayed there. Had I moved even an inch off that couch from where I sleep, I wouldn’t be here,” she said.

She’s calling for a stop to city violence, pleading for people to consider the state of innocent bystanders.

Mobile Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

