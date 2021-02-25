Woman accused of bringing friend to kill daughter’s boyfriend says she’s innocent

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman accused of being part of a Cantonment murder proclaimed her innocence during her arraignment Thursday.

Dawn Sluder, 38, was indicted alongside Jonathon Hobbs, 28, for the murder of Danny Blackmon on Feb 1.

Deputies say Sluder stood by while Hobbs shot Blackmon near his home off Lawson Lane multiple times.

“I wanted to say that I’m not guilty,” Sluder said, before leaving the video arraignment from the Escambia County jail.

Sluder’s daughter was in the courtroom Thursday and clearly objected to her mother’s statement of innocence. Blackmon was the boyfriend of Sluder’s daughter.

Both Sluder and Hobbs will be back in court May 5.