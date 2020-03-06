WKRG will announce its winner of Nexstar’s Remarkable Women contest Friday on News 5 This Morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has shared the stories of the four finalists of Nexstar’s Remarkable Women Contest over the past few weeks.

Sarah Henkel, Dr. Regina Benjamin, Lisa Thomas-McMillan, and Ella Mooney are incredible women who have made their mark on The Gulf Coast.

Friday, March 6th, Rose Ann Haven will announce the winner live on WKRG News 5 This Morning. Find out who will go to New York City to participate in The Mel Robbins Show.

