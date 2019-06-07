WKRG Traffic Blog

Monday, December 23

6:50 am

Our first accident of the morning in Mobile has happened at Gulfcrest Road and Highway 45 in Chunchula. A single vehicle left the roadway, but no one got hurt. Alabama Highway Patrol is headed to the scene to help out. We’re problem-free throughout the rest of Mobile. Mobile police reporting no issues, traffic volume starting to pick up, but no delay on the Bayway or Causeway or through the tunnels. We look good through the downtown area, and we’re still acting free through Pensacola according to Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol.

6:30 am

It’s been a good start to our early Monday morning commute so far. Throughout Mobile we are accident-free, and no problems according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. We’ve not seen any delays so far this morning on the Bayway or Causeway. I-10 and I-65 look good as well. No problems right now through North Mobile, and things are rolling smoothly through the downtown area. We’re problem free in Baldwin County, and no issues right now in Pensacola.

6:00 am

If your schedule takes you out on the roadways in the next few minutes, we got some good news, we are problem-free throughout Mobile. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to begin the day. Traffic volume starting to pick up a little bit coming down I-65 but nothing unusual. Through West Mobile we look good. We’re problem-free downtown and no issues on the Bayway or Causeway. We look good through Baldwin County and in Pensacola. Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol are reporting no accidents in the city.

5:50 am

If you plan to get out on the roadways in the next few minutes, you’re all clear throughout Mobile. No delay or problems coming down I-65. We look good on the Bayway and Causeway and through the tunnels. No issues through downtown. We’re also problem-free right now throughout Baldwin County. In Pensacola, there are no problems, but there is one accident in the Jay Community on Shell Road between Carr Road and County Road 197. Florida Highway Patrol are making their way to the scene.

5:30 am

Only one accident so far on your early Monday morning commute. It’s in the Jay community in Northwest Florida on Shell Road between Carr Road and County Road 197. Florida Highway Patrol is headed the scene. No other issues on the Panhandle, and we’re starting off the morning accident-free through Mobile with Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. Things are looking good through the downtown area, and no problems along I-10 crossing the Bayway or Causeway or through the tunnels. Things are also looking good through Baldwin County

5:00 am

A good-looking start for your early Monday morning commute throughout Mobile. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no accidents to begin the day. Things are rolling along smoothly down I-65 and no issues on the Bayway or Causeway or through the tunnels. Throughout Baldwin County we’re trouble free. On the Panhandle, there’s one fender-bender in Jay on Shell Road between Carr Road and County Road 197. It looks like Florida Highway Patrol is headed the scene, but no other issues through Pensacola